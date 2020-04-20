Activist pleads for African nation to welcome Blacks airlifted out of China

Amidst Chinese officials blaming the second wave of COVID-19 on Africans living in Guangzhou, leaders call on the diaspora to open their borders for sanctuary

African foreign nationals in Guangzhou have reportedly been evicted from their homes and denied services, in an attempt by Chinese officials to blame them for the second wave of coronavirus cases. Guangzhou, also called “Little Africa,” has the highest concentration of Africans residing in China, hailing largely from Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya.

READ MORE: Ugandan politician Bobi Wine to airlift mistreated Africans out of China

In response, Ugandan politician, musician, and philanthropist, Bobi Wine, partnered with Neil Nelson, co-founder of Atlanta Black Star, to fly mistreated Africans and Black Americans out of China.

According to Nelson, around 300 Africans have expressed the desire to leave China. The publication is currently looking for charter planes that can accommodate them. Nelson and Wine are also currently looking for an African or Caribbean nation that will accept the fleeing Africans.

The most recent anti-African discrimination is part of a long-standing pattern in China where Blacks are perceived as uncivilized, dirty and criminals.

McDonald’s recently issued a statement of apology after one of its Chinese state-run restaurants posted a sign stating that “Black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant.”

READ MORE: Travel entrepreneur chooses Africa over America during pandemic

The US Consulate General of Guangzhou recently issued a health alert warning African-Americans not to visit the area due to the discrimination where “police ordered bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appear to be of African origin.”

In a statement, Wine pleaded to leaders and influencers, “I would like to call upon anybody and everybody that can influence opinion, our fellow Black people, our entertainers and celebrities to treat this with importance. This is important in how Black people will be treated all over the world.”