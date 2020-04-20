Beyoncé shines light on COVID-19’s devastation on Black America

Queen Bey reiterates to the world that the disease is 'killing Black people at an alarmingly high rate'

Lady Gaga organized the “One World: Together at Home” concert, to raise money for global response against COVID-19 and Beyoncé made a surprise appearance with an important message. Queen Bey used her airtime to detail how the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately impacts the Black community.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home,” expressed Beyoncé.

She continued, ” African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing Black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”

The “Crazy in Love” singer’s full message offered gratitude for the doctors, nurses, food industry workers, mail carriers, sanitation workers and more essential employees who are busy keeping the country afloat.

“Please protect yourselves. We are one family, and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities, and your strength all over this world.” She further said to the audience, “I know it’s very hard. Please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night and God bless you.”

Mrs. Carter also made a surprise appearance, performing “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the movie Pinnochio during Disney’s Family Singalong which raised awareness and funds for COVID-19 efforts through Feeding America. Beyoncé dedicated her empowering vocal performance to the health-care workers, working tirelessly across the country.

Both Beyoncé and her husband, billionaire rapper and philanthropist, Jay-Z have worked to raise funds and awareness amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 4:44 rapper recently teamed up with global pop-star, business mogul, and fashion icon Rihanna to donate millions of dollars to COVID-19 relief through their individual charitable organizations.

Watch her inspirational performance of the classic Disney song below: