Kobe Bryant crash victim families sue for wrongful death

Lawsuits are on the way from the tragic accident

Two of the families of those who lost their lives in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

TMZ reported that the Altobelli and Mauser families are alleging that negligence on the part of Island Express is why their loved ones died in the January crash. Both suits state the company failed to properly to own, lease, manage, maintain, control, entrust, charter and operate the helicopter in question in a reasonable manner.

Failing to do so is part of the reason for the crash. The families now want damages for their pain and suffering, including what their deceased family members would’ve earned had they lived.

In February, Vanessa Bryant filed a similar lawsuit against Island Express. Her complaint alleged that pilot Ara Zobayan, who also passed away in the crash, failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft” and that this avoidable tragedy was caused by his negligence.

Furthermore, it was claimed that instead of flying in cloudy conditions, Zobayan should have instead aborted the flight. As a result, the suit argued that the company’s “breach of its duty and negligence” caused injuries and damages and that the death of Bryant, his daughter, and six others, along with Zobayan, was “a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan,” which the company is “vicariously liable in all respects.”

The 27-count complaint also named Zobayan’s estate as a defendant, and in addition to negligence, accused Bryant’s longtime pilot of failing to monitor and assess the weather, and failure to keep a safe distance between natural obstacles and the helicopter.

The January crash claimed the lives of the 41-year-old NBA legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and Zobayan, 50.