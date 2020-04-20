Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe on 19th wedding anniversary

She also shared an almost 20-year-old clip where her husband predicted that they would one day be 'two cool *ss parents'

On Friday, Gianna Bryant and her three teammates were posthumously honored and named as WNBA draftees. The next day, her mother Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband Kobe with a loving Instagram tribute on their 19th wedding anniversary.

“My king, my heart, my best friend,” wrote Bryant, a 37-year-old mother of three. “Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

The Bryants met in 1999 on the set of a music video and married on April 18, 2001.

While this is the couple’s first wedding anniversary after All-Star Lakers’ tragic death in January from a helicopter crash, Vanessa received a gift of beautiful red roses from Kobe’s former teammate, Pau Gausol and his wife, Catherine McDonnell.

Vanessa also shared a video clip from a 2001 MTV interview of Kobe where he praised his wife and explained how he knew she was “the one.”

“Vanessa, she’s very strong. She’s very strong-willed,” he added, noting that in the future he saw them as being “two cool a** parents.”

The Bryants went on to have four daughters, Natalia (17), Bianka (3), Capri (9) months, and Gianna who died in the tragic helicopter crash alongside her father on January 26.