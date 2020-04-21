NYPD breaks up 4/20 party in violation of city mandate

The annual celebration of 4/20 – the day deemed for fans of marijuana to openly celebrate their passion for the drug– was supposed to be canceled amid coronavirus concerns. However, an intrepid group in New York City was undeterred by social distancing restrictions and government mandates in hard-hit New York City.

According to the New York Daily News, a group advertised the party on Instagram through the account Ganga Pigs, which asked attendees to smoke responsibly and to RSVP separately. However, it made no mention of social distancing.

The party was ‘smoked out’ by a pedestrian who alerted police to the party taking place in a vacant commercial building in the city’s downtown Flatiron district.

40 attendees were just getting started when the police showed. 31 men and 7 women were issued summonses for criminal trespassing. Others were cited for marijuana possession as both a large bag of marijuana and some edibles were found on site.

As reported earlier, weed and porn are two of the industries making money during the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced shutdowns of just about every industry and business that requires close personal contact.

Unfortunately, though, purveyors of those industries cannot seek relief from the federal government if their businesses have been impacted adversely. The federal government’s loan and grant applications not only don’t include illegal businesses (and marijuana sales are still considered illegal by the federal government) they also do not include “live performances of a prurient sexual nature” weed dispensaries and growers and casinos.