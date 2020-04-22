Halle Berry says Pierce Brosnan saved her life while filming ‘Die Another Day’

The actress shared a previously untold story of how during a scene where she was supposed to be seductively feeding Brosnan as Bond, a fig, she instead choked on it

Halle Berry revealed that Pierce Brosnan saved her life while filming 2002’s Die Another Day.

The actress made the remark while appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday. It has been taping from the TV host’s home where he’s in quarantine with his wife Nancy and their two daughters. His most recent guest was the Oscar award-winning actress who is quarantined in her Los Angeles home with her daughter, Nahla, 12, and her son, Maceo, 6.

Berry shared a story from the set of the movie Die Another Day where she played Bond girl and NSA agent Jinx to Brosnan’s 007. This is the movie, you may remember, where Berry copied the iconic Ursula Andress bathing suit shot from Andress’ time as a Bond girl in the first Bond film, 1962’s “Dr. No.” Sean Connery played Bond in that release.

Berry was the first African-American female hero in a Bond film and she was well received in the role, and for filling out the famous bathing suit, complete with a knife holster. But on set, the actress had a series of mishaps, from shooting the bikini scene in freezing temps, to debris from a smoke grenade injuring her eye, which required surgery.

On The Tonight Show clip, Berry shared yet another freak accident that could have killed her had it not been for Brosnan’s intervention. During a scene where she was supposed to be seductively feeding Brosnan as Bond, a fig, she instead choked on it. Fortunately, he knew the Heimlich maneuver and was able to save her.

Watch below:

Berry did not address the revelation that Michael Jackson asked her out on a date. Producer Babyface, during his Versuz producer battle with Teddy Riley, said that the late superstar asked Babyface to help him out by making a call to connect them. Babyface never revealed whether or not Berry took Jackson up on the offer – or even if the two ever talked.

Berry has made a few headlines lately with her flirty visits to D-Nice‘s Club Quarantine on Instagram Live. The two are quarantined in the same city, after all, but so far they’ve denied anything but an appreciation of each other’s work.

Berry said she’s been enjoying the Club Quarantine sessions but provided no further information about anything that might be going down in the DM’s.