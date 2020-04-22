Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz mocked noted journalist Gayle King on Tuesday on Twitter.

The tweet was in response to King stating that former Georgia State Representative, Stacey Abrams is “extremely qualified” to potentially be Vice President of the United States.

Hard-hitting journalism: “Why are you so am-aaaaay-zing?” https://t.co/bSka48ngta — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 21, 2020

Abrams is on the shortlist of potential VP picks to run alongside Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Abrams narrowly lost her bid to become governor of the state of Georgia to Brian Kemp — then the Secretary of State and in charge of elections. Abrams has since founded Fair Fight-a PAC focused on combating voter suppression.

“Part of my response not becoming governor in 2018 was not to hide my head but to really address the core issues facing our country,” Abrams told King, pointing to initiatives on the census, financial relief for low-income Americans, and building state-level voting infrastructure.

“Fair Fight PAC has initiated programs to support voter protection programs at state parties around the country and is engaging in partnerships to support and elect pro voting rights, progressive leaders,” the website reads.

Cruz narrowly won reelection to the Senate in Texas in 2018 against Beto O’Rourke. The slim win and grassroots campaign catapulted O’Rourke to the national spotlight. He later sought the 2020 Democratic nomination for the President of the United States. O’Rourke ended his bid for president in November of 2019. He has since endorsed Biden.

Abrams has garnered national attention since her own narrow defeat to Kemp. The Yale law graduate appeared on CBS This Morning pitching herself for the job of VP. She has previously expressed that she intends to run for president. “I believe I have the capacity, the competence, the skills, and the willingness to serve,” Abrams stated.

Abrams is on the shortlist of potential vice-presidential nominees alongside Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer.