Georgia mother of twins, 36, dies of coronavirus with no underlying issues

The tragic case is yet another example of how much is still unknown about COVID-19 and who's susceptible to it

A 36-year-old Georgia mother of twins who had no underlying health issues has succumbed to COVID-19.

WSB-TV reported that Brent Green died earlier in the month just weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus. She had no prior health conditions and her family believes she contracted the fatal disease after going to the grocery store, then complaining of a headache and trouble with her breathing.

“She didn’t know what was going on,” Linda Green, her mother, said.

Brent initially started to improve, but the her condition drastically changed. A nurse allowed her mother to speak to her in what proved to be their last conversation.

“Fight baby and do everything you can to come back to me,” Linda said she told her daughter.

‘I love you too, mama.’ Those were the last words I heard come out of my daughter’s mouth.”

Brent died on April 3 after a two-week battle, leaving behind her twin boys who last saw their mother on Facetime as she lay in a hospital bed. Due to social distancing guidelines at the hospital to stop the spread of the contagious virus, her children were not able to visit her in person.

Linda urged everyone to take the disease seriously and that her daughter was proof anyone could be taken by it.

“Please do all the things you can to fight this disease and not be among each other and taking it lightly,” Linda said. “If you continue to mislead and think that this is not for real, you will not see the people that you love (again).”

Linda’s 12-year-old grandsons are staying with her now and a GoFundMe has been set up to help with their expenses. The family has to put funeral arrangements on hold for now though they are planning a proper farewell in the future.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now revealing race-related statistics for the coronavirus. Dr. Camara Jones, who worked with the CDC for 13 years measuring the racial bias in the medical system, feels the growing number of Blacks affected have revealed how much their communities have been ignored over time.

“COVID is just unmasking the deep disinvestment in our communities, the historical injustices and the impact of residential segregation,” Dr. Jones, currently a Harvard University visiting fellow, told ProPublica. “This is the time to name racism as the cause of all of those things. The overrepresentation of people of color in poverty and white people in wealth is not just a happenstance. … It’s because we’re not valued.”

