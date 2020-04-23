‘The Chi’ star Jason Mitchell arrested on weapons, drug charges

Charges allege that the actor possessed two pistols: a Glock 19 and mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic

Embattled actor, Jason Mitchell, was arrested on felony weapons and drug charges on Wednesday in Mississippi.

According to TMZ, the Louisiana native was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, (marijuana and ecstasy) and two felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Mitchell was allegedly in possession of two guns; a Glock 19 pistol, and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

He is best known for his groundbreaking portrayal of Eazy-E in the 2015 NWA biopic, Straight Outta Compton. The actor also starred in the Showtime series, The Chi. Just last year, Mitchell was accused of inappropriate behavior by both his The Chi co-star Tiffani Boone and season two showrunner, Ayanna Floyd Davis.

Boone, who played Mitchell’s girlfriend on the series, reportedly felt so unsafe on the set that she would bring her boyfriend, actor Marque Richardson to accompany her during her scenes.

Mitchell was fired from the show as well as a Netflix project called Desperados. He was also dropped from his agency and management team.

Appearing on The Breakfast Club, Mitchell vehemently denied the allegations stating that he was only escorting a coworker home while filming Desperados after she got drunk in Mexico City. Mitchell later said that felt like he was doing the right thing” by accompanying the co-worker home, but the rehearsal was canceled the next day and he was called in to share his side of the story.

The 33-year-old Louisiana native launched his career in 2011 before being cast as Eazy-E. Straight Outta Compton was directed by F. Gary Gray and earned $206 million dollars worldwide. The film was nominated for an Academy Award for “Best Original Screenplay.”

Mitchell’s performance was celebrated and the film was nominated for dozens of other awards, including an NAACP Image Award.

Mitchell remains detained and has released no statement at this time.

