The actor has reportedly been fired by his agent and manager as well.

It looks like Jason Mitchell is in hot water.

The actor who stars on SHOWTIME’s hit series, The Chi has reportedly been axed from the series and fired by his agent, manger, and the upcoming Netflix film, Desperados amid multiple claims of misconduct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mitchell’s onscreen girlfriend, Tiffany Boone, is one of the people who have made complaints about the actor. She reportedly accuse him of sexual harassment and felt so unsafe on set that her boyfriend, Marque Richardson, accompanied her on days she had to film with scenes Mitchell.

Sources told the outlet that other actresses on The Chi made similar complaints about Mitchell. He was recently replaced by Lamorne Morris for his role in Netflix’s upcoming film, Desperados. While the streaming service did not return requests for comment, sources told THR that three actresses (Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell) on that project had complaints about Jason Mitchell as well.

The outlet also reports that Mitchell was dropped by UTA several weeks ago after the agency learned of multiple allegations of misconduct.

According to Deadline, Mitchell was fired from his management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Jason Mitchell has been making his mark in Hollywood with his role on The Chi, Straight Outta Compton, and Mudbound among other major gigs.

So far, details of the allegations are scarce, but it seems like they may be pretty severe considering the drastic measures reportedly taken by Netflix, SHOWTIME, and his teams.