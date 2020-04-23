Did Tiffany Haddish and Common confirm relationship with virtual date?

After months of rumors about the two stars dating, they seem to have come out as a couple on popular dating app

Actress Tiffany Haddish and Academy Award-winning rapper, Common, confirmed their romantic relationship on the dating app, Bumble.

The two stars shared a meal virtually ordering from two small restaurants and watched the Netflix African spy series, Queen Sono together. The couple also danced and talked about their goals all through the app. Haddish is a paid spokesperson for Bumble which is utilizing the footage of the virtual date in their advertising.

On Instagram, fans asked Haddish if the virtual date was ‘real’ or an ad, she initially said, ‘both’ later stating that it was ‘real.’

The comedian turned actress was celebrated for her breakout performance in Girls Trip. The 2017 comedy starred Haddish, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Regina Hall.

Haddish confirmed to the Huffington Post that writer Tracy Oliver has completed a treatment for a possible Girls Trip 2 stating that Haddish, Latifah, Hall, and Smith decided during their two-hour Zoom conference to blaze ahead on their own. They agreed to meet again on Friday to start writing the script together.

“We might decide not to even make it Girls Trip,” Haddish said. “Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make Girls Trip 2.”

While both Common and Haddish have been cagey about confirming their relationship, previous reports were that the two were quarantined together. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson called them a ‘beautiful couple’ on social media.

Common is no stranger to high-profile relationships, the 48-year-old rapper/actor has been previously romantically linked to Serena Williams, Angela Rye, and most famously Erykah Badu. While Haddish married and divorced William Stewart twice. She chronicled their tumultuous marriage(s) in her 2017 New York Times best selling memoir The Last Black Unicorn.

On a Today Show interview with Hoda Kotb, the actress stating that she is indeed quarantining solo. “Quarantine life has been pretty amazing,” she said, “First of all, I’ve been napping ridiculously. I’ve been sleeping like a cat. I’ve been gardening, so that’s been really fun.”