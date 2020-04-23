Georgia woman, 99, celebrated as oldest patient to survive COVID-19

A 99-year-old Black woman in Georgia has defied the odds and recovered from coronavirus just months ahead of her 100th birthday.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, this month Maude Burke became the oldest person on record to survive COVID-19 and on Thursday was released from the Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany.

It is always wonderful to hear that anyone survives the coronavirus. But what makes this case miraculous is that the CDC reports that adults aged 65 and older are at greater risk of developing serious complications and account for a staggering eight out of 10 deaths reported in the United States.

Burke was hospitalized for 17 days and as she left the facility, the nurses and medical staff on duty lined the hallways to cheer her on as she was wheeled out in a hospital bed.

The hospital posted a video of the moment on Facebook in hopes of inspiring others who may be battling the virus and/or living in fear of it affecting them and their families.

“We continue to celebrate with our #COVID-19 patients when they get well enough to go home from our hospitals,” the post read. “This celebration was extra special. Maude Burke is … is the oldest COVID-19 patient we’ve been able to discharge. Her strength and determination are amazing, and we wish her well as she continues to recover. Thank you for being an inspiration, Ms. Maude!”

Burk is said to now be resting peacefully at home with her family. While symptoms of the coronavirus can be mild for many, for others complications from the virus can cause significant illness or death.

