Issa Rae touts ‘clture,’ data-driven streaming site for Black creatives

Despite the pandemic, writer/showrunner/producer/actress Issa Rae has announced a new creative project.

She touted her clture enterprise, a data-driven site to remind the Black community that they are shapeshifters of culture, on her Instagram page.

READ MORE: Issa Rae on managing success: ‘I try to under hype as much as possible’

“Black people create culture and drive trends. Our data is valuable, and @clturecapital was created for us to own it. Learn how you can own and get paid for your data by going to www.clture.io.,” the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress posted.

The IG post was accompanied by a video showing various Black social media stars who have gone viral but not always gotten paid for their efforts. Clture offers a way for them to get paid. It will be a platform for Black creatives to profit in the same manner in which others monetize their data and influence.

Last September, Variety reported that the Insecure star bought a minority stake in Streamlytics, an L.A.-based startup led by African-American tech entrepreneur Angela Benton. The company’s mission is to make things more equal in media data. Far too often, people of color are not being paid their worth after becoming internet sensations.

“As streaming services become the standard for how people consume content and information, tools and companies like Streamlytics are necessary for transparency and consumer ownership,” Rae said in a statement at the time. “Angela’s drive and innovative spirit is the reason why she is a pioneer in the tech space and why I’m excited to partner with her in this endeavor.”

READ MORE: ‘I would never’: Issa Rae shuts down rumors she’s remaking ‘Set It Off’

Benton, who started the company in 2018, explained that the company compiles its data through a panel of users who share their information. It is then cleaned, enhanced, and purchased by Streamlytics. Rae’s involvement is seen as validation of that aim.

“Having Issa involved as an owner is beyond exciting. Her pioneering work as both a creator and as a businesswoman creating digital-first content that has transcended the internet-only medium aligns seamlessly with our company’s core values on ownership,” Benton said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!