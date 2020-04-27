Michael Jordan dragged Dennis Rodman out of bed as Carmen Electra hid

The former team captain revealed on 'The Last Dance' documentary, how he once had to fly to Las Vegas to get his teammate

The ESPN documentary The Last Dance continues to spill all the hot tea about Michael Jordan and his Bulls teammates, particularly during his last season with the team.

Last night, the second night of the series, Jordan shared that he once had to fly to Vegas to retrieve his teammate, the brash and outspoken Dennis Rodman, from the bed of his then-girlfriend, Carmen Electra. The former MTV video host and actress stated that it could be “hazardous” being Rodman’s girlfriend due to his off-court antics.

Jordan said the trip came after a meeting where he implored Bulls’ coach, Phil Jackson to urge Rodman not to travel. Jordan was convinced that the star rebounder would not return on time. And he was right. After four days, MJ himself went looking for Rodman to bring him back to Chicago.

Despite his off-court behavior, The Last Dance rightly explained the sheer talent and drive that Rodman had to be one of the best Power Forwards in the league. A seven-time rebounding champion, “The Worm,” was known for his toughness and ability to grab the ball back by any means necessary.

Prior to his time with the Bulls, Rodman won back-to-back championships with the Detroit Pistons-the team that drafted him in 1986. That team was known as the “Bad Boys,” who were also featured in last night’s series.

Rodman is a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA all-star, and two-time NBA defensive player of the year. In The Last Dance, the eccentric star talked about his practice schedule where he would hit the gym as early as 3 am to work on his rebounding skills.

Rodman later became known for his colorful hair, romantic relationships with Electra and Madonna, and for a brief time-his close friendship with North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un.

Dennis Rodman retired from basketball in 2006 after departing the NBA in 2000. On April 1, 2011, Rodman was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.