President Donald Trump posted then deleted a tweet on Sunday lashing out at the news media, again. In the tweet, he questioned whether reporters who won “Noble Prizes” for their work on the Russia investigation would return them.

The tweet was mocked on Twitter as the ‘Nobel Prize’ was not only misspelled and usually not given to journalists. It is likely that the president was thinking of the Pulitzer Prize.

READ MORE: Say what now? Republicans nominate Donald Trump for Nobel peace prize

He continued the rant in a three tweet thread further stating that he could give the “Nobel Committee,” a list of people whom he considers “real” reporters. He then asked with the committee would demand the prizes back.

Frequent Trump critic, George Conway-spouse of Trump Aide, Kellyanne Conway replied that the president is in “so over his head, you can’t see the surface.” Conway even went so far as to change his Twitter handle to “George Conway, Noble Committee Chair.”

ABC News reporter, Will Steaken stated the blunder was one that Trump allies would criticize Democratic presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, for.

Other political analysts point to this latest blunder, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidence that the president’s mental state is unraveling.

The Nobel Prize is awarded for literature, physics, chemistry, physiology, medicine, and the well-known peace prize. It is likely that the president was talking about the Pulitzer Prize which is awarded to journalists. In fact, he may have been directly referring to Maggie Haberman of the New York Times who won the Pulitzer for her writing about the Russia investigation. The last time that a Nobel Prize has gone to a journalist is in 2015 when Belarusian writer Svetlana Alexievich won the award in the literature category.

Strangely enough, Alexievich won the honor for her work documenting life under the rule of the Soviet Union.

Barack Obama theGrio.com
PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 21: Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Former president, Barack Obama, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people”.

Trump later tweeted that he was being sarcastic about the “Noble Prize,” defining the word noble: ‘having or showing fine personal qualities or high moral principles and ideals.’

READ MORE: MLK’s Nobel Peace Prize speech 50 years later: Is it still relevant?

It is the second time that the president implied that he was being “sarcastic” after being skewered in the media for comments. On Friday, he implied that people could ingest disinfectants to cure them of the coronavirus.

The United States is nearing one million cases of the deadly virus and over 55,000 people have died.