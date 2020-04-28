‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Ms. Minnie, 34, dead after hit and run

Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross has died after succumbing to injuries following a hit and run accident, the 34-year-old reality star’s publicist confirmed to theGrio in a statement early Tuesday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34,” read the statement posted to Minnie’s official Instagram page.

“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

In an email to theGrio, Ross’s publicist Liz Dixson said the hit and run accident happened on Sunday in Atlanta. The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot. Ms. Minnie was pronounced dead on Monday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Minnie rose to fame as a star on Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta, which followed an ensemble of little women and chronicled their lives in the city of Atlanta.

Minnie shared many intimate parts of her life on the popular show, including her relationship with rapper Pastor Troy. The cameras famously captured the moment she shared with him that she miscarried a child they had conceived together. She later revealed she was not actually pregnant.

Minnie also opened up about her estranged relationship with her father who left her and her mother when she was young. She allowed cameras to document a paternity test she had conducted in order to determine if the man in question was indeed her biological father.

Upon learning that he was her father, Minnie was brought to tears. “When I opened up the results and [saw] 99.9% my heart just stopped,” she said.

Her publicist wrote that she is survived by “her loving mother Tammy Jackson, Veronica Deloney (aunt), John Deloney (uncle), and beloved (grandmother) Rose Deloney.”