Viral tweet implies Russell Wilson marrying Ciara was upgrade from ex-wife

ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho seems to warn new NFL girlfriends that 'loud and rowdy' might get replaced by 'smooth and sophisticated'

Typically, former football players have advice for rookie players when they enter the league. But last Friday, before the second round of the NFL draft got on its way, former Eagles Linebacker and ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho shared via Twitter an important tip with the girlfriends of future players on what not to do when your man gets to play in the big league.

Using Russell Wilson’s ex-wife, Ashton Meem, as an example, the commentator implied that “loud and rowdy” might get replaced by “smooth and sophisticated.”

READ MORE: Ciara tears up as Russell Wilson reveals prayer that brought them together

Acho’s tweet went viral with more than 14,000 retweets and almost 90,000 likes.

As we prepare for day 2 of the #NFLDraft, girlfriends remember to play it cool. It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. pic.twitter.com/VDf6yIeugZ — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) April 24, 2020

In his tweet, Acho warned that “It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish.”

Hip-Hop producer Just Blaze remarked publicly, what many secretly thought in the dark corners of their compassionate-but-still-petty minds, “Bro that’s highly disrespectful. Keep going.”

Bro that’s highly disrespectful. Keep going. — Just Blaze (@BBlazin75) April 25, 2020

Meem is now a popular Meme due to her happy candid photo when Wilson was drafted in 2012. But because Twitter has no chill, someone dug up the actual video from that draft night which shows a young Meem in her full glory— celebrating her man.

According to ABC News, Meem and Wilson were married shortly after he was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round (75th pick overall), yet divorced two years later in 2014.

Wilson re-married in 2016 to R&B superstar, Ciara.

The multi-hyphenated Atlanta songstress has won seven Soul Train Awards (including the Sammy Davis, Jr. Entertainer of the Year), two MTV Video Music Awards, two BET Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, and the coveted GRAMMY Award. She also has sold almost 10 million albums in less than 15 years.

READ MORE: Ciara: Being married to Russell Wilson ‘makes me better’

Wilson and Ciara have a daughter together and are expecting another child. Ciara also has another child from a previous relationship with rapper Future. Many believe that Ciara upgraded when she started dating Wilson.

While the tweet seemed to imply that Wilson’s marriage to Ciara was an ‘upgrade,’ perhaps the two of them just made each other’s lives that much better.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!