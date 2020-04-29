Common opens up about dating Tiffany Haddish during quarantine

Couple believed by going public with their virtual date, they would 'bring some joy and happiness to others'

The coronavirus pandemic has separated so many friends and family members from each other. But for some, as few as they may be, it has brought them closer together. Rapper Common and his celebrity girlfriend Tiffany Haddish are a part of the few.

The Oscar winner has recently opened up about dating the top tier comedienne, sharing that in these uncertain times hang-outs are done mostly via video calls using services like FaceTime and Zoom.

Last week, the couple shared a video commercial from the dating app, Bumble, showing them on a ‘virtual date.’

In a recent interview with The Root, Common explained that he had Haddish brought their “authentic selves” to the virtual date. “I felt like if [Tiffany and I] brought our authentic selves to the date, then maybe we could bring some joy and happiness to others.”

The couple also committed to helping others during their chat.

Together, Common and Haddish, have donated $50,000 in grants to foodservice businesses across the country through Bumble’s Community Grants program. The program, called ‘Bumble Bizz,’ allows users of the app to nominate a small business for support. Bumble has already offered $1 million to small businesses in 11 countries.

Regarding the campaign, the “Glory” rapper remarked, “there’s some suffering going on. I’m really praying for the world to be better… I recognized that this can help heal people and inspire people, and get them to smile and bring some love to their hearts and spirit. I saw a lot of just positive energy around doing [the campaign].”

During the cutesy virtual date video which doubled as an ad for the dating platform, where Haddish is a spokesperson, the couple ordered meals from small businesses in their hometowns to send to healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. Tiffany, a native Los Angelean, ordered meals from 2 Cents LA and D’s Original Take Out Grill and Common ordered from Virtue Restaurant in his home of Chicago.

According to Common, he admires Haddish, a comedian, for her sense of humor and genuine spirit. He told The Root that he looks forward to taking her on a ‘real’ date after the pandemic subsides.