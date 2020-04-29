Fox News host Tomi Lahren compares quarantine to slavery

After backlash from social media, the political shock jock deleted the ignorant tweet

It appears that FOX News remains resolute to discounting the coronavirus pandemic and the national stay-at-home orders that are keeping millions of Americans safe even as the national total of cases nears 1 million people.

FOX Nation correspondent, Tomi Lahren, compared social distancing to slavery on Monday in a later deleted tweet. “Compliance starting to look a whole lot like willful slavery #ReopenAmerica,” Lahren wrote.

Twitter users were swift in informing Lahren that there was no such thing as “willful” slavery.

Why did you delete your willful slavery tweet, Trash? — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) April 27, 2020

Walmart Barbie is at it again, comparing quarantine to slavery https://t.co/6SQRiT4CBR — Andy Hawkins (@AndyHaw89285923) April 29, 2020

Lahren later wrote that the left is “now shaming and demonizing Americans who simply want to reopen their businesses and get back to work.” The FOX correspondent has been extremely vocal in her opposition to social distancing which has been credited by President Donald Trump in saving millions of lives.

Fox News hosts and commentators have been cheering on anti-lockdown protestors. Their reporting prompted Fox News president, Jay Wallace, to send out a company-wide memo urging the staff to remind protestors that they should practice social distancing during their demonstrations.

Tomi Lahren began her career at the conservative news site, The Blaze, in 2015 after posting a viral video about the deadly mass shooting in Chattanooga, TN. Her media online rants propelled her to a career at Fox News in 2017. She was later given her own show on Fox Nation, called First Thoughts.

Lahren has notoriously attacked many Black artists including Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, as well as rapper Cardi B who replied that she would “dog walk” the pundit.

“Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” she replied on Twitter, which for those unfamiliar is code language for “I’ll kick your @ss.”

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Lahren remains active on Twitter calling emphatically for the end of social distancing and stay-at-home orders which, she says, are destroying the American economy despite saving American lives.