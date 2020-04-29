Meghan Markle surprises ‘Smart Works’ client before job interview

Meghan Markle just gave an extra boost of confidence to a young woman getting ready for a job interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as a senior royal in March alongside her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie, surprised a young woman looking for a job through Smart Works. Markle is the patron of the charity that offers assistance in helping women find employment, clothes, and providing coaching tips.

Smart Works published the video chat Wednesday though Markle volunteered to speak with the organization on March 28.

“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5PegGOg7AB — Smart Works Charity (@SmartWorksHQ) April 29, 2020

“You seem incredibly confident and prepared. I know everyone here is so excited,” she said. “When I was reading about what your interests are, and especially you have a big focus in mental health as well, right? Psychology? I think that’s excellent.”

“Thank you so much, that means so much to me,” the young woman replied.

“Of course! I just wanted to be able to call in and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you. There’s so much going on in the world right now and to be such a beacon of hope and focusing on getting through it, and all the positivity that we just want to send your way, and to make sure you can get on the other side of this too, and have such a great opportunity there,” Markle said.

Markle, her hair pulled up and wearing a rose sweater and gold necklaces, praised the young job seeker for being a “beacon of hope.”

The client expressed her gratitude after the virtual meeting with the duchess.

“I just wanted to say a big ‘thank you’ to you, the Duchess and the whole team at Smart Works for making this possible for women all around the UK, because to see such work is truly inspiring and uplifting. And thank you for the super helpful interview tips – I will be using them for years to come!” she said.

Markle, in a separate statement, emphasized her commitment to helping during this time of uncertainty as the global coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll.

“It’s been such an honour to meet and learn from so many talented women in the Smart Works network over the years, and recently to see the amazing work they’re doing to adapt their programs to the reality of this pandemic. Their ability to continue to empower women and help them harness the confidence they need to succeed during this time is inspiring.”

