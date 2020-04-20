Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break up with British tabloids via email

The former royals say they will no longer work with the British media

Earlier this year Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made international headlines when they announced they would be resigning as senior members of the royal family and moving to North America.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally deliver free meals in Los Angeles

Now the dynamic duo has sent out another announcement that they are essentially breaking up with the British tabloids that sent them running from Buckingham Palace in the first place.

According to The Washington Post, Sunday evening, the couple’s representatives wrote a letter that was sent to the editors of the Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror, declaring that they will no longer “offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion.”

As part of this unprecedented new boundary that has been set, Meghan and Harry’s communications team will no longer accept calls from any of those outlets, even if it’s just to confirm that their reports are accurate.

The blistering letter also goes on to point out that the parents of baby Archie “have watched people they know — as well as complete strangers — have their lives completely pulled apart for no good reason, other than the fact that salacious gossip boosts advertising revenue.”

A few hours ago Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a letter to the editors of the UK’s tabloid newspapers saying they would never again deal with them, or their journalists. You can read the letter to the Mail, Sun, Express, and Mirror here. https://t.co/pXhrdRYoT9 — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) April 19, 2020

READ MORE: Prince Harry opens up about family time with Meghan Markle during lockdown

This isn’t the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given the British press a piece of their minds. Last year, a visibly agitated Harry called out the tabloids for the role they played in his mother Princess Diana’s fatal car crash.

“I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he wrote at the time. He underscored his sentiments by filing a lawsuit against the Mail and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for printing excerpts from a private letter Meghan Markle wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, after her wedding on May 19, 2018.

The case will be heard this Friday at London’s High Court.