Meat workers may defy Trump’s order to keep plants open

Meat processing workers fear for their health after an executive order to keep plants open.

American’s meat-processing workers are scared. Too many of them have fallen ill and died from the COVID-19 virus as their companies reportedly put profits over people.

Now that President Donald Trump has issued an executive order, invoking the Defense Protection Act that mandates meat processing plants to stay open, employees concerned with their health say they may not return.

Trump deemed the plants “critical infrastructure” which makes their workers essential employees. The federal government also says they will provide PPE for workers who work closer than six feet on meat processing plant floors.

Meat corporation Tyson Foods took out a full-page newspaper last weekend to warn the public that the food chain was being threatened by the coronavirus epidemic. But meat processing plant workers say that multiple plant closings are because the companies didn’t protect their workers in the first place.

“All I know is, this is crazy to me, because I can’t see all these people going back into work,” said Donald, an employee at a Tyson plant in Waterloo, Iowa told CNN Business. “I don’t think people are going to go back in there.”

Donald did not want to share his last name due to fear of retaliation.

At least 20 workers nationwide have died from the coronavirus, reports The New York Times, citing the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. At the Bell and Evans meat processing plant, which supplies poultry to Whole Foods, eight workers tested positive for the virus and one died, according to Inquirer.com.

Union leaders say that if the president wants meat plants to stay open, he should ensure that their workers are protected.

Using executive power to force people back on the job without proper protections is wrong and dangerous. I echo the call of @UFCW President @Marc_Perrone to put worker safety first. https://t.co/CRRHK3c8o6 — Richard Trumka (@RichardTrumka) April 28, 2020

Tyson spokesperson Gary Mickelson said Trump’s order recognized the importance of the nation’s protein supply as meat processing has reportedly dropped 25% due to coronavirus plant closings.