Law graduate goes viral with post about Black women: ‘I’m the prize now!’

A Black male law school graduate went viral for his Instagram post this week that he made at the top of the year when he graduated from Southern University Law Center. The man, who lists C.J. King as his name on the social media site, posted a picture of himself in his Juris Doctorate regalia with a long, controversial caption.
King began his post by saying that he’s “entered into a new arena of Black men.” He ended the post saying that in this arena, “I’M THE PRIZE NOW!!!”
Now that I’m JD’d (bar number loading) I’ve entered into a new arena of black men, and in this arena I’M THE PRIZE NOW!!! Don’t just take my word for it though & before you kill me in the comments…Let me drop some stats for your ass right quick so you can see my point: Black women outnumber black men by 2 million Black women don’t want to deal with a black man who’s gay/down low, has baby mama issues, or has a felony conviction/record/in jail which collectively is a large percentage of our race unfortunately as statistically 37% of black men are in jail while 1/3 of black men have some form of criminal record Black women typically don’t want to “date down” and prefer to have a black man that is on the same playing field as her or higher, well statistically only 7% of black men are professionals With this massive criteria that black women don’t want in when dating a black man they have essentially drastically limited the dating pool of viable black men that majority of black women are currently after which means everyone doesn’t get picked and statistically 70% of black women go unmarried….you see where I’m going here?? • Additionally, black women want their mate to be attractive, have some form of edge, style, to be exciting and not be a lame, etc…(I know all that is subjective, but everyone doesn’t have these so called “X-factors”) which lowers the number of viable black men even lower…. • So with me now gaining access into this very small percentage of black men that are young (for the record I’m under 30 with 2 degrees), single and attractive, are heterosexual, have no criminal record, no baby mama drama, and have some form of high paying career potential, that majority of black women are competing against each other for… • You tell me who’s the real prize here??? • • • 📸: 🎥: ➖➖➖ 🔑: Follow & Subscribe to The CJ Brand Experience 🔑: Like & Share with Friends 🔑: Click the Link in Bio for more content (new content coming after I’m done with the Bar Exam) ➖➖➖ #thecjbrand #thecjbrandexperience #100000hours #blackexcellence #styleinfluencer #GQ #Blackmen #lawofattraction #modellife #melanin #bachelor #mensfashion #blackmenwithstyle #blackmenrock
He went on to make posts about Black women and their dating choices saying, “Black women don’t want to deal with a Black man who’s gay/down low, has baby mama issues, or has a felony conviction/record/in jail which collectively is a large percentage of our race unfortunately as statistically, 37% of Black men are in jail while 1/3 of Black men have some form of criminal record.”
The post went on to state that Black women don’t want to “date down,” preferring to date a man who is on the “same playing field as her or higher.” King then points out without evidence that “only 7% of Black men are professionals.”
King who describes himself as a “Future Author, Content Creator, Entrepreneur, Investor, and Podcaster,” went on to write about the criteria Black men should meet if they want a successful Black woman.
He runs down the checklist and then explains sociologically what that really means, “[It] means everyone doesn’t get picked and statistically 70% of Black women go unmarried.” He rationalizes, “You see where I’m going here?”
King then writes, “Black women want their mate to be attractive have some form of edge, style, to be exciting and not be a lame, etc…” According to his logic, these “X-factors” reduce the number of “viable” Black men available to them even lower.
The new JD grad closes out by saying/ implying that he has now gained access to an exclusive club of Black men — who are young, single, attractive, heterosexual, and educated.
King is proud to be under 30 with two degrees.
He believes that the combination of the two now affords him access to a career with what he considers “high paying career potential.” He articulates that men with the potential to earn on high levels are the type of men that Black women are competing against each other to date.
“You tell me who’s the real prize here?”
Commenters on his Instagram were quick to reply “NOT YOU!”
The misogynistic and inaccurate post rankled Twitter users also who reposted it with shock.
#TheWeakestLink. pic.twitter.com/bCTT9ILxIl
— TSA Bae Stan Account (@c0kahina) April 30, 2020
TSA Bae Stan Account @c0kahina summed up the post simply saying, “A graduation post shouldn’t have ‘black women’ in the caption unless you are one.”
A graduation post shouldn’t have “black women” in the caption unless you are one
— TSA Bae Stan Account (@c0kahina) April 30, 2020
Black Twitter went on to do research and discover that King’s brother is also a law school graduate who passed the bar, while he himself did not.
his twin passed the bar, he did not. 😭 pic.twitter.com/ixT6Xm1aLb
— 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐬. (@uppercaseBITCH) April 30, 2020
It’s unfortunate that a moment of pride and joy evolved into a permanent moment of shame and ridicule because you lost your gotdamn mind on social media trying to prove a worthless point. #IamThePrize pic.twitter.com/vT2D304VKI
— The Honorable Razzi Lee Shabazz (@WordsInTheKeyOf) May 1, 2020
We gotta thank the law school dickhead for uniting twitter like this, truly a public service! #iamtheprize
— Sensitive Hoe (@SnstvHoe) April 30, 2020
