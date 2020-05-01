Michael Jordan once turned down $100M deal because he’d have to appear at a two-hour event

His former agent reveals that former NBA star once passed on a lucrative deal because...he could

It’s good to be the King – or a billionaire. That’s the lucky position that retired basketball G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan finds himself in. That must be why it was easy for him to turn down a $100 million deal that required him to make a two-hour appearance to announce it.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan is donating ‘The Last Dance’ proceeds to charity

CNN reports that Jordan’s former agent, David Falk, who represented a good portion of the NBA stars of the 90s, said that he had once put together a deal worth $100 million. All Jordan had to do was allow the use of his name and likeness and appear at a press conference announcing the partnership.

Falk told the WFAN show “Boomer and Falk” that Jordan turned down the deal, much to his chagrin.

“God bless him. He’s been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn’t want,” Falk said in an appearance on the show. “I really admire that. He’s very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in.”

One of the things Jordan, 57, who owns the Jordan brand with Nike and is the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, chose to be involved in is the 10-part ESPN documentary The Last Dance. The TV special details the 1997-1998 championship season for the Chicago Bulls, which would be the last time that Jordan would wear a Bulls uniform.

The four parts that have already aired have renewed the Jordan vs. LeBron James G.O.A.T. debate, as well as enthralled sports fans and athletes alike. The doc reveals inside information about Jordan, Bulls coach Phil Jackson, the late Jerry Krause, who was the Bulls GM, and teammates Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen and Steve Kerr, now the coach of the Golden State Warriors.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan dragged Dennis Rodman out of bed as Carmen Electra hid

Episodes 5 and 6 air this weekend on ESPN at 9 p.m. The late Kobe Bryant, who Jordan eulogized in an emotional memorial in February, makes his first appearance in The Last Dance in one of his very last interviews. Watch a preview clip below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!