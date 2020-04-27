Michael Jordan and NBA fans have been glued to the TV ever since ESPN started airing its 10-part miniseries The Last Dance.

According to multiple reports, the biliionaire NBA legend is donating his share of the proceeds from the docuseries to various charities. He has reportedly earned up to $4 million from the highly-rated project.

“$0: The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes,” Forbes’ Kurt Badenhausen reported.

The Last Dance continues to attract tons of viewers to ESPN and is spilling all of the hot tea about Jordan and his Bulls teammates in his last championship season with the team.

In one of two episodes that aired on Sunday, Jordan shared that he once had to fly to Vegas to retrieve his teammate, the brash and outspoken Dennis Rodman, from the bed of his then girlfriend, Carmen Electra. The former MTV video host and actress stated that it could be “hazardous” being Rodman’s girlfriend due to his off-court antics. (They eventually married, but it only lasted six months.)

Jordan said the trip came after a meeting where he implored Bulls’ coach, Phil Jackson to urge Rodman not to travel. Jordan was convinced that the star rebounder would not return on time. And he was right. After four days, MJ himself went looking for Rodman to bring him back to Chicago.

Despite his off-court behavior, The Last Dance rightly revealed the sheer talent and drive that made Rodman one of the best power forwards in the league. A seven-time rebounding champion, “The Worm,” was known for his toughness and ability to grab the ball back by any means necessary.



