Obama praises Chicago food bank amid coronavirus pandemic

The former president underscored the importance of local organizations helping those who are in need

Barack Obama is no longer president of the United States but is still finding ways to give back.

Chicago’s Food Bank thanked Obama via social media for delivering words of encouragement to the center during the pandemic crisis Thursday. The depository works with those in need now and working to eliminate the root causes of hunger in their community. They distribute 160,000 meals a day in Cook county.

“Thanks @BarackObama for delivering encouragement to our partners & staff yesterday! We’re so grateful for our network’s work to ensure no one goes hungry during this crisis,” the organization tweeted.

The former president responded to their acknowledgment.

“The folks of the Chicago @fooddepository—and food banks in communities like yours—are working overtime to feed the vulnerable and families who’ve fallen on hard times. But even as demand has spiked, donations have slowed. Their incredible efforts are worth supporting if you can,” Obama tweeted.

Obama previously visited the Chicago Food Bank in November 2008, peeling potatoes and helping to feed families over the Thanksgiving holiday.

He and his wife, Former First lady, Michelle Obama, have remained in public service in the years since they left the White House. Barack recalled their advocacy as Chicago, the nation and the world continue to deal with the ramifications of the coronavirus and those who are struggling.

“I remember when I had a chance to visit the food depository, I was amazed at just how dedicated all the volunteers were, how organized the systems were and how efficient they were, how much compassion and grace was shown by the people who were doing the work.

And so, as Michelle and I trying to call around the country and thank people and find out how we can be helpful, you guys all immediately came to mind. Know that you’re doing the kind of work that makes communities stronger and makes the world a better place,” he said in the clip in the address to volunteers that was shot remotely due to social distancing.

Obama, joined by former Attorney General Eric Holder, were both recently on a conference call hosted by My Brother’s Keeper, the initiative for young men of color that Obama introduced while still in the White House. They were concerned about the effects COVID-19 was having young men of color.

“It’s fair to say that has been true throughout American history, when crises hit the country at large, you can be sure that it will be that much tougher on folks who were already struggling before the crisis hit,” Obama said on the call with attendees that included young males and some of MBK’s partners.

The former president also said that in neighborhoods already rife with unemployment, the crisis-induced recession may dramatically reduce positive outcomes for disadvantaged young men.

“If they fall further behind, they will have that much more trouble finishing school, getting a foothold in this economy, and because of idleness may get shunted into the criminal justice system, and it’s going to be much harder for them to catch up.”

