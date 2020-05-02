Tiffany Haddish appears to confirm she and Common are quarantining together

During an IG Live with Dwayne Wade and Gabriel Union, the comic turned her phone camera to find the rapper washing his hands at her sink

Comedian Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common made headlines a week ago when they went on a virtual date using the dating app Bumble.

Well now, according to the Daily Mail, it seems like the two have taken the next step, as Haddish reveals that the two are social-isolating together.

During an Instagram Live session with Dwayne Wade and Gabriel Union, the comic/actress/author turned her phone camera to find the Emmy/Grammy/Oscar winner washing his hands at her sink, adoring a pink protective face mask.

This pairing may come as a surprise to some after Haddish told Today Show host Hoda Kotb that she wasn’t romantically involved with Common and it was only a date. “Get out of my bedroom, Hoda,” Haddish joked.

The Girls Trip star told Kotb that she was quarantined in her home alone with her brother and dog only. She even joked that she had piled up her clothes in her bed to make it seem like someone was in it.

Haddish is a spokeswoman for the Bumble dating app, and excerpts of her virtual date with Common were posted on Instagram. During the date, they talked, ordered dinner, Common sent flowers and they danced while at their respective homes.

Rumors of a possible romance between Haddish and Common first began at Haddish’s Birthday Bat Mitzvah on Dec. 9, 2019. Common was her alleged date for the night.

In a recent interview with The Root, Common explained that he had Haddish brought their “authentic selves” to the virtual date. “I felt like if [Tiffany and I] brought our authentic selves to the date, then maybe we could bring some joy and happiness to others.”

The couple also committed to helping others during their chat.

Together, Common and Haddish, have donated $50,000 in grants to foodservice businesses across the country through Bumble’s Community Grants program. The program, called ‘Bumble Bizz,’ allows users of the app to nominate a small business for support. Bumble has already offered $1 million to small businesses in 11 countries.