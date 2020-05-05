DJ Khaled shuts down twerking woman on IG Live: ‘I got a family’

During the session, a fan of the 'Wild Thoughts' producer jumped on the stream to see just how wild his thoughts might get

DJ Khaled is “the best!”

Like most rappers, women throw themselves at the popular producer and label owner. However, unlike so many of his colleagues, he dodges those advances like a child playing volleyball.

READ MORE: ‘Belly’ star Louie Rankin killed in car crash, Nas and DJ Khaled pay tribute

Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck have been in public a shining example of monogamy, especially as they live their very public lives on various social media celebrating their marriage and family life. Recently, during an Instagram Live session with the “Wild Thoughts” producer, a follower jumped on the stream to see just how wild his thoughts might actually be.

The young lady appeared on the ‘gram and started twerking.

“Oh s – – t, no no don’t do that,” Khaled.

“I got love and everything I’m saying like, I got a family and everything … talk to me normal, talk to me normal, don’t do that,” Khaled, 44, said as he covered his eyes as the fan started to pouring water on her behind.

“I can’t, I can’t, I can’t!” he said.

Though he shut the private/public strip showdown, he did post a recording of the clip on his Instagram asking people to be mindful of his ring (around his finger and his heart).

“I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv. Again I have love for everyone please lets be respectful nothing but love BLESS UP!” Khaled commented in a post, which has racked up over 4.3 million views since being posted Sunday night.

READ MORE: Building an empire: DJ Khaled reveals that his 2-year-old son is executive producer on upcoming project

While he was super tactful in how he responded, some of his celebrity friends were not. Supermodel Naomi Campbell clapped back, “Come on woman where is your self-respect!”

Tucker and Khaled have two children: Asahd (3) and Alam (4 months).