HBO Max has acquired Sundance darlin, Charm City Kings after the film’s theatrical release was canceled amid the COVID-19 crisis. Sony Pictures Classics was set to release the film in theaters for Sony Pictures Entertainment on April 10, 2020.

We couldn’t be happier that this fantastic film, executive produced by Caleb Pinkett and executive produced by Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, will hit homes soon because it’s certainly worth watching.

Heres’ the synopsis:

Growing up in West Baltimore, teenage Mouse (Jahi Di’allo Winston) known for roles in Queen & Slim, Proud Mary, and The Upside, feels the fierce pull of different forces: Between notorious ex-con Blax (Meek Mill) and concerned Detective Rivers (William Catlett), and between the straight path set for Mouse by his concerned mother (Teyonah Parris) and the dangers of gang life, which took his brother’s life. The one truth Mouse knows is that he loves the power, artistry and energy of “The Ride” — the exhilarating motorized-dirt-bike scene that is both pastime and passion on the streets of Baltimore. During one eventful summer, Mouse steers his way through two father figures, a first girlfriend, the pull of illegal choices and the thrill of stunt-riding that makes him and his friends feel like CHARM CITY KINGS. For Mouse, the 13-year-old hero of director Angel Manuel Soto’s Charm City Kings, what he loves is the motorized, urban dirt bike scene that has been a crucial part of Baltimore street life for 50 years. That culture has created its own music genre, its own styles, and local celebrities in the community including DeWayne Davis aka “Wheelie Wayne,” Chino, and Lakeyria Doughty aka“Wheelie Queen.” They ride Yamahas and Hondas which they use to create genuinely incredible tricks, including the “12 O’Clock” move: Popping a wheelie, and as the bike is on its back wheel, turning the handlebars completely vertical as if they were clock hands facing high noon. But the riders’ lives can turn upside-down in unforeseen ways.

Charm City Kings is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd & Kirk Sullivan and Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins. The film is produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond and Marc Bienstock. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and James Lassiter executive produced through their company Overbrook Entertainment.

Check out the trailer: