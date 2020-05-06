Malia and Sasha Obama to break public silence in Netflix’s ‘Becoming’

Dressed down in jeans and t-shirts, the first daughters opened up about being overwhelmed with the need to be 'perfect' while living in the White House

The new documentary, Becoming, premiered today on Netflix. The documentary chronicles the 34-city book tour of the best-selling memoir by Michelle Obama.

The documentary also delights viewers with the first interview by the former first lady’s daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama.

In the film, the former first daughters, make a brief cameo where they praise their mom. “I’m excited for her to be proud of what she’s done,” Sasha says, “Because I think that that’s the most important thing for a human to do, is be proud of themselves.”

Big sister, Malia, is seen hugging her mom telling her, “You’re so good. I love you too much,” she tells her that she cried. Malia tells her mother that she was moved seeing thousands of people moved by her words and acknowledging her hard work.

The interview is the first public interview with the Obama daughters whom we watched grow up before our eyes during their eight years in the White House. They are seated next to each other, dressed casually in jeans and t-shirts.

Both girls are college students. Malia is a junior at Harvard and Malia is a freshman at the University of Michigan. The elder sister shared that their mom is “no longer facing that same scrutiny — being able to let all of that leave your mind creates so much more space.”

In the documentary, Mrs. Obama says that she sobbed on the plane after their last day in the White House. She said that she was overwhelmed with relief after eight years of having to be “perfect.”

The incredible documentary is an intimate look inside Mrs. Obama’s life before and after the White House. Former President Barack Obama also makes an appearance in the film. The documentary opens with the Chicago book tour date which was hosted by Oprah.

Becoming, the book, is the best-selling memoir of all time.