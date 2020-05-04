Netflix releases trailer for Michelle Obama’s inspiring ‘Becoming’ documentary

The project - which marks the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Nadia Hallgren- provides a deeply inspirational look at what Obama experienced as she engaged with local communities of young women on a 34-city tour.

Just days ahead of its highly anticipated release, Monday, Netflix dropped an official trailer for its new documentary, Becoming, which centers around the story of former First Lady Michelle Obama and shares the name of her best-selling 2018 memoir.

The trailer opens with Obama sharing that she was born and raised in the South Side of Chicago, noting “That tells you as much about me as you need to know.” But by the end of the clip, she declares, “This is totally me, unplugged, for the first time.”

The project – which marks the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Nadia Hallgren– provides a deeply inspirational look at what the wife and mother experienced as she engaged with local communities of young women on a 34-city tour.

According to Netflix, this is a portrait of Obama “during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House.”

They also note that viewers will be gifted with “a rare and up-close look at her life” and see for themselves “the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

“Those months I spent traveling—meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe—drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama says in a statement.

“In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

Becoming premieres on Wednesday, May 6.

