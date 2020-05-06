Master P gets praise for Black ownership remarks as he promotes noodles

To celebrate his success in the food business, rap mogul adopts nickname Chef-Boy-Ar-P, while fans call for doc on his empire

By
Biba Adams
-
Master P theGrio.com
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Master P speaks onstage at the BET Revealed Seminars during the 2013 BET Experience at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on June 29, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BET)

Master P has always promoted independence. The legendary rapper built his No Limit Records empire by selling albums from his trunk. He later diversified his empire by stepping into dozens of other business ventures, including investing in and becoming a partner of the 1990’s popular chip brand Rap Snacks.

Last year,  Master P, born Percy Miller, announced the creation of his own ramen noodles, Icon Ramen Noodles under the Rap Snacks brand. In the announcement, Miller called himself Chef-Boy-Ar-P, and offered business advice.

“I grew up on noodles now I created my own brand. Start small and build. Get you some product if you want to be successful.”

Master P and Romeo theGrio.com
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Romeo Miller and Master P attend the REVOLT X AT&T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles – Day 2 at Magic Box (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)

In a new video on Twitter, Master P and his son, Romeo Miller say that Icon Ramen Noodles will put money “back into the community.”

“I want to ask ya’ll one thing: who owns Ramen Noodle? Do ya’ll know? Probably don’t,” Master P said, juxtaposing Icon Ramen Noodles to a more well-known, popular brand that isn’t Black-owned.

“This guy come over to this country and made a trillion-dollar business.”

The product launch has earned the legendary rapper well-deserved praise. The Hip Hop Guru said, “Master P’s marketing movement, entrepreneurship, and success will be studied for years.”

 

Twitter users even called for a documentary about Master P’s business acumen.

Icon Ramen Noodles will also pair flavors with hip-hop icons. Last month, Bay Area legend E-40 posted on Instagram that his flavor would be Beef Prime Rib, while Boosie will be Louisiana Hot and Spicy Chicken. Miller himself will be featured on the Creamy Chicken Gumbo flavor.

The flavors of the noodles are inspired by Miller’s New Orleans roots. Flavors will include Creamy Chicken Gumbo, Hot N Spicy Cajun Shrimp, Spicy Picante Chicken, and Sirloin Steak Beefy. According to the Instagram post, the noodles can be cooked in the microwave or on the stove.

Like Rap Snacks, Icon Ramen Noodles will be available in stores around the country, including Walmart.

Miller co-owns Rap Snacks with business partner James Lindsay. In an interview with Black Enterprise last month, Lindsay said that his goal is “for Rap Snacks is to make it one of the biggest brands in the world.”