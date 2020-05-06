Meghan Markle reads ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ to Archie for his first birthday

The Royals use this celebration of their son to raise money for a worthy cause, Save the Children

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet video of herself reading to her son Archie for his first birthday. In the video, which was filmed by her husband Prince Harry, Meagan read the book, “Duck! Rabbit!,” to the little prince in an effort to raise money for Save the Children.

In a statement, the couple said “Duck! Rabbit!,” is one of Archie’s “favorite” books. The story by Amy Krouse Rosenthal is about the optical illusion where a picture looks like both a duck and a rabbit.

In the adorable video, Meghan is glowing as she holds Archie with one arm and reads the book to him and also shows the pictures to the camera.

The video is part of the “Save with Stories,” campaign from Save the Children which is raising money for children being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Other celebrities who have participated include Eddie Redmayne and Jennifer Garner.

“As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down,” the Instagram post reads, “By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items, and virus protection.”

Save the Children is asking people to make a one-time donation via text.

According to Harpers Bazaar, the couple has already raised over $40,000 for the charity with the adorable video.

Other celebrities and Kensington Palace also marked Archie’s first birthday with social media posts.

Other royal watchers celebrated the occasion and the video by sharing side-by-side photos of Archie and Prince Harry where the resemblance is clear.

Meghan and Harry famously stepped down as senior members of the royal family completing their final duties earlier this year. The couple has since moved to California where Meghan will resume her acting career.