Naomi Campbell shot her own Essence magazine cover from home

2020 marks the 50th anniversary for the lifestyle magazine and the supermodel's 50th birthday.

Being under quarantine does not stop the glamour from overflowing for supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The British fashion leader used her own tools and insight to conduct a photoshoot from home for ESSENCE Magazine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Both ESSENCE Magazine and Campbell are celebrating big 5-0 in 2020. This year marks the 50th anniversary for the fashion, entertainment and lifestyle magazine geared toward Black women. The runway extraordinaire also celebrates her 50th birthday this year on May 22. These simultaneous milestones make her the perfect choice for a brand new issue.

Not being able to conduct a proper photoshoot, Campbell became both the model and photographer. Armed with an iPhone, she took her own photos for not only the magazine’s May/June 2020 cover, but also a small spread that is included in the editorial campaign.

Campbell shared the newly issued magazine cover on Instagram for her 9 million followers, stating the range of emotions experienced while working from home.

“It was a very special honor and unusual experience for me to be able to shoot and style my own cover for Essence’s 50th Anniversary Issue on my iPhone,” she wrote on the social media platform. “While it was a sad reminder for me of all the people in media and production who are not able to work due to the coronavirus, it also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people and our infrastructures are resilient.”

She continued, “We are rooted in knowledge and creativity and continue to take back full control of our narratives. We will come out of this stronger than ever. Happy Anniversary @Essence magazine. As we both turn the century together.”

She is self-styled in a vintage piece from Chloé by Karl Lagerfield. For ESSENCE, Campbell’s latest photoshoot highlights Black women’s ability to get the job done regardless of circumstance.

“Bringing this issue to life in the midst of a global pandemic represents everything that Black women are and illustrates how we will continue to show up for them in the best and worst of times, as we have done for the past five decades,” says MoAna Luu, ESSENCE Chief Content & Creative Officer, according to the platform’s Instagram page.

View Naomi Campbell’s post and the cover below: