911 calls released in fatal Ahmaud Arbery shooting

Two 911 calls were released to the public, including one from Gregory McMichael, the father of shooter Travis McMichael.

As the world stops to mourn the death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, more information is emerging surrounding the murder.

Following the release of a video that showed the gunning down of Arbery, a Black man who was reportedly jogging in the middle of the road when targeted and shot, two 911 calls were released to the public.

The first caller notes that he was watching a Black man peer into a house that was under construction.

When asked by the 911 attendant if the person was “breaking and entering,” the caller clearly says, “No.” When asked what was the man doing, the caller just as clearly states: “He is running down the street.”

The 911 attendant pushed a little harder inquiring what the man was “doing wrong” and further suggesting an offense: “Was he just on the premise and was not supposed to be?” Still, the caller did not reply directly. He appeared to be more concerned with justifying his suspicion about the “Black man” that he saw running.

“He’s been caught on camera a bunch before at night. It’s kind of an ongoing thing out here,” the caller said.

The second call was from Gregory McMichael, the father of Travis McMichael, the man that approached Arbery with a shotgun.

As if tag-teaming with the first caller, Gregory also reports a Black male running down the street. The sound is muffled until you hear him call out the directive, “Stop that damnit! Stop!”

Afterward, you hear him call his son’s name, “Travis.”

It is unsure at what point Gregory’s call was made, opening multiple doors of questioning.

Why is this 911 call (though noted by the New York Times) being released to the public only after the video that has sparked national outrage hit the internet? Had there been a formal report regarding this strange man harassing the community before?

As revealed on the now-viral video, Ahmaud Arbery was killed on February 23 after being seen running down the street in the predominantly white town of Brunswick, GA. As Arbery passed by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son Travis, he was shot dead.