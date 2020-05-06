Biden speaks out on Ahmaud Arbery murder: ‘killed in cold blood’

The former VP joins the chorus of concerned citizens calling for a 'swift' and 'transparent' investigation after seeing the video

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted today about the video that is circulating showing the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

“The video is clear,” Biden writes, “Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now.” The former vice-president also calls for a “swift, full, and transparent” investigation into the murder.

Just last night, Georgia’s attorney general, Chris Carr stated that he too, expects “justice to be carried out as swiftly as possible.”

Biden tweeted the message in response to a story from CNN that a Georgia district attorney is recommending the case to a grand jury.

The video was shared yesterday after it was posted to YouTube by a local radio station. The video prompted outrage on social media with users calling for an arrest. In the video, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael confront Arbery who was running through a mostly-white neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia.

In the video, was recorded by a third person involved in the incident, Arbery is seen trying to bypass the armed men. There is muffled shouting and the shotgun shots ring out.

Biden was not alone in his call for justice.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams also called for a “full investigation, appropriate charges, and an unbiased prosecution.”

As more attention focuses on the troubling killing of #AhmaudArbery, our systems of law enforcement and justice must be held to the highest standards: full investigation, appropriate charges and an unbiased prosecution. https://t.co/5mYI4vA8A6 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 5, 2020

On Tuesday night, more than 100 protestors marched through the Satilla Shores neighborhood where Arbery was shot and killed. Most of the protestors were practicing social distancing and some were wearing masks as they shouted and called out for justice.

Glynn County Sheriff, Neal Jump spoke to the crowd expressing frustration with the investigation, “Am I upset that it has taken this long for a verdict or the justice part to come? As the Sheriff I am upset,” Jump said. “It shouldn’t have taken that long. If that was my son, I’d be upset. I can only imagine what the mother and dad is going through.”

Yesterday, Biden announced his plan for Black America called “Lift Every Voice,” the plan includes funding to investigate hate crimes.