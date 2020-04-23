Meek Mill and Michael Rubin, through their REFORM Alliance organization, has partnered with Madonna and Cash Warren to donate protective masks to imprisoned populations and correctional facility staff.

REFORM Alliance, Ray of Light Foundation, and Pair of Thieves, the collective delivered 100,000 masks to select correctional facilities across the country to help protect incarcerated people and staff from the COVID-19 virus.

“More than 2 million lives in prisons across America are currently at stake due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” REFORM co-chair Rubin said in a provided statement.

“It’s absolutely crucial that we protect our inmates and prison staff,” He continues, “Especially since social distancing guidelines are difficult to abide by in these facilities. REFORM remains committed to protecting one of our nation’s most vulnerable populations, many of whom are currently incarcerated for technical probation violations (not committing a crime), and we’re grateful for the support of our partners in this endeavor.”

The aforementioned organizations are not alone in their plight to provide safer conditions for those who are imprisoned people and prison staff amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Bail Project, The Dosberg Fund, Operation LIPSTICK, and #cut50 all contributed to sending the 100,000 masks out. These masks are directed to facilities hit hard by COVID-19.

Over 600 people in the Cook County Jail and Illinois Department of Corrections, including staff, have tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to control and slow down the outbreak they will receive 50,000 masks. 20,000 masks will go to the Louisiana Department of Corrections and the remaining 30,000 masks will be distributed between Vacaville Prison in California, FCI Ray Brook in New York, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department in Massachusetts.

Previously, REFORM partnered with New York Times bestselling author Shaka Senghor to send over 100,000 surgical masks to multiple institutions including Rikers Island, the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Mississippi, where Yo Gotti and Jay-Z have filed lawsuits on the prisoner’s behalf.

REFORM also created and introduced the S.A.F.E.R. plan to prevent coronavirus from taking over the prison systems. REFORM’s founding partners include Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Jay-Z, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. CNN host, author, and activist Van Jones serves as REFORM’s CEO.