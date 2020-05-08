Reese Witherspooon wants Ice Cube cast in ‘Big Little Lies’ if there’s a season 3

The actress says that she's not sure a third season will happen, but if it does, she has the rapper turned actor in mind.

It’s still unclear if there will be a season 3 of the hit HBO series Big Little Lies but Reese Witherspoon says they’re working on figuring out a way to make it happen. On an Instagram Live with co-star and recent Oscar winner Laura Dern, she said if they do a third season, she has an unlikely co-star in mind.

Turns out Witherspoon is a fan of Ice Cube.

“I wish Ice Cube! Ice Cube should be in Big Little Lies 3,” said Witherspoon said to Dern, who loved the idea.

“Hello? Obviously,” says Dern. “There’s no question…and such a good actor!”

Witherspoon and Dern were co-stars in the HBO limited series that has run for two seasons. The series also starred Nicole Kidman, Adam Scott, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård, and in Season 2, Meryl Streep. The show won both accolades and awards for its searing performances, including 5 2017 Emmys with wins for Kidman, Dern, and Skarsgård.

The story of a group of interconnected women and their husbands in Monterey, California was a ratings hit for HBO as well and was one of the most talked-about shows on television when it debuted in 2017.

As the second season ended on a suspenseful note, Witherspoon said that part of the challenge is figuring out where to go from there.

“We want to do it, we’re just kind of waiting,” Witherspoon told Dern. “ We’re trying, guys. We’re trying to come up with the right story — and how do we end after that cliffhanger?”

How Cube might fit in has yet to be determined. The Los Angeles-based rapper, who started his career with NWA went on to a successful solo career. He has since become a force in Hollywood after his acting debut as Doughboy 1991’s Boyz In The Hood and then by helming the classic Friday movie and its sequels.

Witherspoon has become a television force in recent years appearing on no less than three shows on three different networks – Big Little Lies on HBO, The Morning Show on Apple + and in another compelling role as Elena to Kerry Washington‘s Mia on Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere.

No word on if Cube is interested if the opportunity should come up to star on the HBO series.

Watch the IG Live between Witherspoon and Dern below:

