HBO drops trailer for ‘Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!’ comedy special

The actress will show off her standup skills and celebrate her Nigerian-American upbringing in the hour-long special.

It’s almost time for us to see Yvonne Orji in her first-ever comedy special and HBO just dropped the trailer.

The starlet, who is best known for her role as “Molly” in Insecure, will show off her standup skills and celebrate her Nigerian-American upbringing in the hour-long special, Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! premiering on the premium network on June 6.

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners’ streaming platforms.

Here’s the description:

Interspersed with vibrant, personal footage shot in Nigeria, Yvonne’s native home, during a milestone trip in early January, YVONNE ORJI: MOMMA, I MADE IT! takes an intimate, hilarious look at what being Nigerian-American means to Yvonne – from her international haggling addiction and having her phone tapped by her parents as a kid, to the fine line between cursing people out and putting curses on them. The special was filmed before a live audience at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C.

This won’t be the first time we get to see Orji’s gift for getting laughs. She currently co-hosts her own critically acclaimed podcast Jesus and Jollof, alongside Luvvie Ajayi, and her upcoming book, “Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me Into the Life of My Dreams,” is due out next year.

The hour-long special is written, performed, and executive produced by Yvonne Orji; directed by Chris Robinson; executive produced by Michelle Caputo, Shannon Hartman, and DC Wade.

Check out the trailer:

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! premieres June 6 on HBO.