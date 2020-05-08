Traces of coronavirus found in semen, study shows

Doctors tested 38 male patients who were infected by COVID-19 during the outbreak in January and February.

Chinese researchers shared with the world on Thursday, May 7, that the deadly coronavirus can possibly be sexually transmitted. The doctors have discovered that a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 can be found in men’s semen even after they have started the recovery process.

The study was conducted by Shangqiu Municipal Hospital in China. They tested 38 male patients who were infected by COVID-19 during the outbreak in January and February.

According to the journal JAMA Network Open, almost 16% of the subjects of these tests had “evidence of the coronavirus in their semen.”

Diangeng Li of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Hospital in Beijing and colleagues wrote, “We found that SARS-CoV-2 can be present in the semen of patients with COVID-19, and SARS-CoV-2 may still be detected in the semen of recovering patients.”

“Even if the virus cannot replicate in the male reproductive system, it may persist, possibly resulting from the privileged immunity of testes,” the team added.

