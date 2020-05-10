Ludacris, Nelly are set for the next Verzuz battle and fans are already choosing sides

Ludacris and Nelly are expected to go song for song Saturday, May 16, on IG Live

By
Matthew Allen
-
Rappers Nelly and Ludacris at MTV's TRL "Total Finale Live" at the MTV studios in Times Square on November 16, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

The popular Verzuz music battles on Instagram Live have become the go-to online event and friendly matchups continue to break viewership records on the platform.

Nelly and Ludacris are rumored to be booked for the next Verzuz faceoff.

Producers Timbaland and Swizz Beats, co-creators of Verzuz, on Saturday night announced the possible pairing on Instagram after Grammy-winning soul singers Erykah Badu and Jill Scott wrapped up their event that gave off positive and soulful vibes to more than 700,000 viewers. They were the first female acts to take the virtual Verzuz stage.

READ MORE: Monica speaks out on potential ‘Verzuz’ battle with Brandy, says it must be ‘celebratory’

Rap-Up captured and posted the Instagram chat between Timbaland and Swizz Beats on Twitter announcing the Saturday, May 16 match between the southern rappers.

Ludacris and Nelly are both multi-platinum selling artists and were dominant forces in the hip-hop scene at the start of the century.

Nelly amassed nine Top 10 Billboard hits, including two No. 1 hits as a solo artist with “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” in back-to-back months in 2002. “Grillz” was the Grammy-winning artist’s highest-charting song since then when it reached No. 2 in 2006.

READ MORE: HBO Max acquires ‘Charm City Kings’ after COVID-19 cancels theatrical release

Ludacris released five consecutive platinum albums and posted 17 Top 10 hits, including two No.1 hits as a soloist with “Money Maker” and “Stand Up” in the 2000s.

News of the Nelly and Ludacris match-up immediately caused fans to take to social media and post their predictions. Some posted about the nostalgic attire they intend to wear:

Many fans are Team Luda:

Others are Team Nelly:

 