Ludacris and Nelly are expected to go song for song Saturday, May 16, on IG Live

The popular Verzuz music battles on Instagram Live have become the go-to online event and friendly matchups continue to break viewership records on the platform.

Nelly and Ludacris are rumored to be booked for the next Verzuz faceoff.

Producers Timbaland and Swizz Beats, co-creators of Verzuz, on Saturday night announced the possible pairing on Instagram after Grammy-winning soul singers Erykah Badu and Jill Scott wrapped up their event that gave off positive and soulful vibes to more than 700,000 viewers. They were the first female acts to take the virtual Verzuz stage.

Rap-Up captured and posted the Instagram chat between Timbaland and Swizz Beats on Twitter announcing the Saturday, May 16 match between the southern rappers.

Nelly and Ludacris will face off on the next #VERZUZ battle on Saturday, 5/16 🥊 pic.twitter.com/6BWEOrv1MP — Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 10, 2020

Ludacris and Nelly are both multi-platinum selling artists and were dominant forces in the hip-hop scene at the start of the century.

Nelly amassed nine Top 10 Billboard hits, including two No. 1 hits as a solo artist with “Hot in Herre” and “Dilemma” in back-to-back months in 2002. “Grillz” was the Grammy-winning artist’s highest-charting song since then when it reached No. 2 in 2006.

Ludacris released five consecutive platinum albums and posted 17 Top 10 hits, including two No.1 hits as a soloist with “Money Maker” and “Stand Up” in the 2000s.

News of the Nelly and Ludacris match-up immediately caused fans to take to social media and post their predictions. Some posted about the nostalgic attire they intend to wear:

Already got my outfit picked for the Luda vs Nelly #verzuz pic.twitter.com/YpZJQdgCk9 — depression nap✨ (@waveunderwater) May 10, 2020

This how me and the squad pullin up to Nelly vs Ludacris next week pic.twitter.com/TC4GuwTVKn — dontcomeforthedon (@dayothegemini) May 10, 2020

Many fans are Team Luda:

Me enjoying whatever song Luda is playing then me when Nelly plays his song pic.twitter.com/WVXV0eq8A7 — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) May 10, 2020

I been tryna tell folks! Luda catalog is phone book thick. Nelly’s more like an eastbay catalog. Lol — Coach Jeremy Bridges 🏈🎙🏁 (@uknomeBIG) May 10, 2020

Others are Team Nelly:

Ima Luda fan but Nelly went 💎 ain’t to many cats done pulled that off — Bookie BadAzz (@Yogirl_Ihad) May 10, 2020