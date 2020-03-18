Nicki Minaj has earned more money than any other female rapper in history.

According to a Twitter post put up by Young Money, the “Anaconda” rapper’s record label, Minaj has brought in more than $100 million from a successful rap career that spans many years. Her debut studio album, Pink Friday, was released in 2010.

The Young Money tweet was accompanied by a portrait of Minaj along with the caption: “Nicki Minaj has become the first female rapper in history to amass a $100 million net worth,” and also included the hashtag #QueenTingz and the crown emoji.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj announces her retirement on Twitter, upset fan base

Nicki Minaj has become the first female rapper in history to amass a $100 million net worth 🤑 #QueenTingz 👑 pic.twitter.com/pYXDJRTGSo — Young Money (@YoungMoneySite) March 16, 2020

Her fortune puts her ahead of other female rap superstars such as Queen Latifah ($60 million), Missy Elliott ($50 million), and Lil Kim ($18 million).

Although the rapper has yet to make a comment, many people were quick to respond to Young Money’s post congratulating Minaj for the achievement.

“They tried to discredit her reputation & destroy her artistic career but she showed them that she is much stronger and her talent made her rise to the throne of the rap” game, Mo Ben Hesham wrote.

READ MORE: ‘This is Ming’: Nicki Minaj reveals she has a little sister, deletes political tweet

Hesham also tweeted: “She didn’t lie when she said I’m coming to build an empire. Congratulations to the queen.”

“Did Lil Kim achieve this? Did Latifah achieve this? Did Cardi achieve this? BIH she’s her only competition,” tweeted @purplemaraj.

“Yass Queen She Will Always be the best don’t give a f*ck what these awards say,” responded Sha Sha Nicole.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty reportedly arrested by Feds

Kountriee wondered whether Minaj would rap about the accomplishment.

“I wonder what line @NICKIMINAJ gone say in a song now she up over 100 million she gone be like #YIKES it’s just a hunnit mil what’s the f*cking hype yikes you hamburger bitch couldn’t touch me even witcha helpers lol” tweeted Kountriee.

The milestone was reached even as the rapper claims to have hung up her mic. In September, Minaj officially announced she was retiring from music.

Since then, however, she’s been featured on PnB Rock’s single “Fendi” with Murda Beatz. In February, the rapper released a new song entitled “Yikes.”