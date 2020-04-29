Beyoncé crowned ‘Queen of Rap’ after dropping bars on ‘Savage’ remix

Queen Bey and Megan Thee Stallion nearly broke the internet with the surprise music release

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion nearly broke the internet on Wednesday after the surprise release of their collaboration on the remix to Stallion’s hit song “Savage.”

As if the rap song — which is a smash thanks to its accompanying #SavageChallenge on social media — couldn’t get any more streaming spins, Queen Bey’s royal touch gave the record new life and quickly became the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Beyoncé dropped notable bars on the record like, “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain” and “Hips tik tok when I dance.”

Her delivery on the “Savage (Remix)” was so impressive that it led to countless memes and hilarious takes from music listeners — including some who crowned her the “Queen of rap.”

“Imagine being Jay-Z and realizing you’re the second best rapper in your household,” tweeted “All Boys Aren’t Blue” author George M. Johnson. “Beyonce a Savage.”

Michael Arceneaux, author of “I Don’t Want to Die Poor,” put it more plainly: “Beyoncé, Queen of Rap.”

Calls for people to put some respect on Beyoncé’s rap skills continued to pour through on timelines. “Beyoncé IS a rapper. Debate ya mama,” tweeted @talented_TIMMY.

Twitter user @AcesOnSpades wrote, “Beyoncé destroyed my edges in verse 1 and I was typing up a dissertation about how y’all sleep on her as a rapper not knowing she was going to go ahead and outrap herself in a final verse.”



This isn’t the first time fans have lost their minds over how good of of rap-singer Beyoncé is. The superstar has dropped bars on several songs including “Apesh*t” with husband Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj‘s “Feeling Myself,” and probably the earliest trace of Beyoncé rapping on her 2008 hit “Diva.”

Rumors of Beyoncé and Megan — who are both Houston natives — teaming up for the remix have been swirling for about a week. But like every project involving the 24-time Grammy winner, all parties involved remained mum.

“I’m literally crying,” Megan wrote on Instagram after the song’s release. “Being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this shit means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW!”

What’s more, the ladies will be giving proceeds of the song to Bread of Life, a disaster relief organization, to support Houston during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that’s savage.