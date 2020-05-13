Mary J. Blige and Anika Noni Rose star in ‘Body Cam’

Paramount Pictures just dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming flick, Body Cam, and in it, we see Mary J. Blige playing a cop on a mission.

The supernatural thriller that stars the Grammy-winning artist alongside Anika Noni Rose, Nat Wolff, and David Zayas was supposed to be released in theaters, but those plans were thwarted by the coronavirus crisis.

Now, the film will debut digitally through Paramount Players in association with BET Films and will be available for digital purchase on May 19.

READ MORE: Mary J. Blige in first image released promoting Power spinoff series

Here’s the description:

“While investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer, veteran Renee Lomito (Mary J. Blige) discovers a mysterious figure in their body cam footage. Haunted by visions of the event, she suspects something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. Now, in a race against time to find the one person she thinks can stop these killings, Renee uncovers a sinister secret among the police force surrounding the shooting and cover-up of an unarmed youth. Nat Wolff also stars in this intense action thriller.”

Directed by Malik Vitthal, this film is sure to deliver some surprising twists.

Check out the first official trailer:



READ MORE: Mary J. Blige named Ambassador for 2020 American Black Film Festival

Blige is also gearing up to star in Power Book II: Ghost at STARZ. She will play Monet, a successful and shrewd businesswoman and mother in the highly-anticipated spinoff of the popular Starz crime drama, Power.

The series will also include Wu-Tang’s Method Man, who plays a “brilliant but ethically challenged” attorney named David Maclean, Courtney A. Kemp, executive producer, divulged to Entertainment Weekly.

Mary J. Blige was also set to be the ambassador of the 2020 American Black Film Festival next month, but the annual event has been postponed due to the pandemic.