Chloe x Halle, Anthony Hamilton and Will Smith drop new music

Here are 5 new singles to get you through the weekend:

Even though the coronavirus crisis still has us locked down, the pandemic isn’t stopping folks like Chloe x Halle and Anthony Hamilton from dropping new music.

Here are 5 new singles to get you through the weekend:

READ MORE: The Little Richard neither I nor Little Richard wanted to be

Chloe x Halle

The duo comprised of two talented sisters dropped their latest single, “Do It,” with a little help from their mentor, Beyonce. On Thursday night, the superstar shared the video for the addictive track on her IG page. Chloe x Halle encouraged singers to challenge themselves to tackle the track themselves, prompting tons of responses on social media.

Anthony Hamilton

Written by Anthony Hamilton and Ed D. Kane and produced by 9th Wonder, “Back Together” features a simmering beat and strings wrapped around Hamilton’s instantly recognizable delivery on the verses. The song features the late legend Rick James by way of a sample 9th Wonder dug out of the crates. Complemented by a classic James harmony, he carries the hook—“Why can’t we just get back together?”—to the heavens and back.

“Growing up listening to ‘Super Freak’ and ‘Fire and Desire’ made it impossible not to want to sing,” Hamilton said of the single. “This is when I knew, Rick James would be an all-time favorite.” Check it out here.

Joyner Lucas and Will Smith

Joyner Lucas teamed up with Will Smith, who flaunted a triumphant return to the mic for the remix of “Will.” Lucas dropped the original track as a tribute to The Fresh Prince earlier this year. Now, Smith is reminding folks of his rhyming skills on the remix.

“Must’ve forgot that I really get busy / They must’ve forgot who invented ‘Get Jiggy,'” Smith raps. “Back before there was streaming sales / Way before all the iTunes and the fans had to get CDs still / Sixty million records sold, I was on fire, I ain’t even need a grill / Did it all with no cuss words, I ain’t have to curse just to keep it real.”

Teyana Taylor

Taylor just dropped a sneak peek of the video for her latest single, “Bare Wit Me,” and in it, she pays homage to the late Michael Jackson and his hit “Smooth Criminal.” She also revealed the cover art for her upcoming project, The Album, and it featured Taylor giving us her best Grace Jones vibe.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actress’s first single, “Love Myself,” comes from the soundtrack for her upcoming film The High Note. The self-love anthem celebrates the need to make yourself a priority regardless of what anyone thinks of you and was written by Sarah Aarons and produced by Rodney Jerkins.

READ MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross debuts first single “Love Myself”

Thursday evening, the 47-year-old took to her Instagram Live and during a session attended by her mother, siblings, Janelle Monáe, Michelle Obama, Lena Waithe, and thousands of others, she debuted the song. She also spoke about her hidden dreams of being a singer that she’d been hesitant to pursue earlier in her career.