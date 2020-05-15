Cuomo extends New York’s stay at home order through June

He has extended the stay-at-home order for New York State until June 13 unless regions meet certain conditions.

It looks like New York residents should expect to be on quarantine till at least June!

New York has long been considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in this country and in a bid to err on the side of caution Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) opted to extend the state’s stay-at-home order until at least May 28.

NY on PAUSE is extended to May 28 for regions that don't begin reopening today. But as soon as a region hits its benchmark, it comes online immediately — it does not have to wait until May 28. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 15, 2020

READ MORE: Cuomo orders New York schools to remain closed

In an executive order, Cuomo explained that only areas that meet designated conditions can begin reopening and so far only five regions of the state have met the guidelines to start the first phase of reopening Friday: Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, and Mohawk Valley.

CBS New York reports that in order for a region to open, it must have demonstrated at least 14 days of decline in total hospitalizations and deaths and have fewer than two new COVID-19 patients per 100,000 residents per day. They must also ensure that hospitals are equipped with a 90-day stockpile of personal protective equipment for health care workers, among other conditions.

READ MORE: New York governor orders statewide lockdown to ward against virus

Currently, New York City still missing three of the benchmarks, and the Mid-Hudson Valley is missing two, the outlet reported.

Cuomo’s office says beginning Friday, for the few areas set to begin the first phase of the state’s reopening plan: construction; agriculture industries and forestry, fishing and hunting; retail for curbside or in-store pickup or drop off; manufacturing; and wholesale trade may continue.

According to ABC7, the state’s disaster emergency declaration was also extended to June 13.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!