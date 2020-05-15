FDA says trucks used to store bodies can continue hauling food

Reports contend that after a thorough cleaning, the refrigerated trucks can return to their original use

A grim new report from the Food and Drug Administration details how refrigerated trucks used to store human remains amid the coronavirus pandemic can return to hauling food.

“Refrigerated food transport vehicles and refrigerated food storage units used for the temporary preservation of human remains during the COVID-19 pandemic subsequently can be safely used for food transport and food storage under certain circumstances,” the report reads.

“The floors, walls, ceilings, and other hard, non-porous surfaces on the interiors of refrigerated food transport vehicles and refrigerated food storage units are generally designed to be easily cleaned.” The report went on to say that the surfaces should then be disinfected using EPA registered disinfectants.

As previously reported, New York City has used refrigerated trucks to store the remains of people who died from coronavirus-related illnesses. The trucks were oftentimes used outside of hospitals, morgues, and funeral homes.

Despite how they have been used over the last few months, the FDA contends that the trucks can be returned to their original purpose with a thorough cleaning.

There are some conditions that would prohibit trucks from being used to haul food for humans or animals. If there is a very strong odor, surfaces can not be cleaned, or if the interior surfaces have been compromised by cracks or exposed seams, the vehicles will be placed out of commission.

In New York City, there have been nearly 200,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 20,000 deaths. In a new statement, Governor Andrew Cuomo plans to allow beaches to reopen for the Memorial Day holiday provided the curve continues to flatten.

Contact sports like football and volleyball will be prohibited, Cuomo said. Concessions, amusement parks, arcades, playgrounds, and other diversions where people might gather in crowds will remain closed. Pools will not be allowed to open.