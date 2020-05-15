Indianapolis cop suspended over Sean Reed ‘closed casket’ remark

Despite vowing to have 'transparency' in the investigation, chief withholds the officer's name from the public citing safety concerns

The officer who made the crude remark following the police shooting of 21-year-old Sean Reed has been suspended.

According to the Indianapolis Star, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police chief, Randal Taylor told the press that the officer has been suspended and reassigned. The chief did not say how long the suspension is nor did he disclose the officer’s name out of concerns for his safety.

The unnamed detective remarked, “I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” after Reed was shot by another officer after a car chase.

The comment was captured on Facebook Live as Reed was streaming from his phone during the chase and the shooting. The video was watched by more than 4,000 people.

Reed was killed on May 6 following a high-speed chase. IMPD alleges that he fired at officers who returned fire killing him. His family maintains that he was unarmed. The police chief has vowed that the investigation will be transparent.

The shooting was the first of three officer-involved killings in Indianapolis in 24 hours. 19-year-old McHale Rose was also shot by police, and 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby was struck by an officer as she walked up an expressway off-ramp.

The three deaths sparked demonstrations in Indianapolis. Protesters have demanded transparency and reforms for IMPD. There have also been dozens of threats against IMPD officers which are being investigated.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Taylor announced this week that the department will create a new use-of-force policy and use-of-force review board that will include civilian participation.

They also announced that IMPD will deploy a body camera program this summer.

In a video to TMZ, Indianapolis native Mike Epps said that “cops gotta be punished,” he said that many police are not “culturally connected” to the communities that they serve. Epps also said that young black men “have to stop giving (police) the opportunity to kill us.”