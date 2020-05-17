The 5-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman were pronounced dead at a hospital

A child and a woman trying to rescue the kid drowned Saturday afternoon at a small gathering at the Texas home of former MLB star Carl Crawford.

Houston police are currently investigating the incident that resulted in the tragic loss of a 5-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman. The residence is owned by Crawford, a retired baseball player who played for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Chronicle reports.

Jodi Silva, a spokeswoman for the Houston Police Department, stated that the 5-year-old started having trouble breathing while in the pool. The woman jumped into the pool to help him, but neither were able to make it out safely.

They were both transported to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital where they were later declared dead.

TMZ reports that there were six people attending the pool party and that Crawford made an attempt to revive the two. Their identities are unknown at this time.

Crawford last played for the Dodgers before retiring in 2016 after a 14-year career. He is currently a record executive.