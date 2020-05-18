Conservatives attack ‘Washington Post’ for complimentary Stacey Abrams profile

After an article praising her, the potential vice-presidential pick takes some criticism from GOP media and its sympathizers

Last week the Washington Post angered many in conservative circles after publishing a complementary profile of Democratic vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams that they loudly dismissed as “propaganda.”

READ MORE: If Biden doesn’t pick Stacey Abrams, he can kiss Black folks goodbye

While articles praising Abrams as a rising star in the Democratic party are nothing new, members of the GOP argued that the language used in Thursday’s piece, heaped on too much praise, particularly taking issue with a paragraph that likened her appearance at a conference event to an awe-inspiring fashion runway.

“Pandemonium ensues as she walks to the far left of the stage, like a runway supermodel, stops on a dime, poses, tilts her head slightly and smiles. Camera flashes explode,” read the story. “She next pivots and walks slowly to the center of the stage, freezes there and repeats the pose. Again, the flashes explode. Abrams is summoning her inner actress, and she is both enjoying the moment and getting through it to get to the conversation.”

Even the picture used by the Post, a silhouette photo of Abrams wearing a cape while shrouded by a cloud of smoke was ridiculed. Over the weekend, journalists and political commentators had a field day blasting the article, with people like Greg Price asking, “When did Stacey Abrams become a solar eclipse?”

When did Stacey Abrams become a solar eclipse https://t.co/RNYZHeEMwU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2020

It’s worth noting that Price works for the Daily Caller, a pro-Trump news and opinion website that often takes issue with anything progressive. Some of his followers even went so far as to fat-shame the politician, comparing Abrams to Mrs. Butterworth.

“Did… did Stacey Abrams write this?” chimed in Siraj Hashmi from the Washington Examiner.

“How is every journalist employed by the Washington Post not named Jennifer Rubin not completely embarrassed by this Stacey Abrams profile,” agreed Fox New contributor Stephen L. Miller. “How does something like this even make it past editors who care about their reputations?”

While the right-wing had a field day dragging Abrahms for receiving too much love, the potential vice presidential candidate joined Joy Reid on MSNBC to explain why she believes the GOP is fighting vote by mail proposals.

READ MORE: Ted Cruz mocks Gayle King’s on-air praise of Stacey Abrams

“Republicans are deeply afraid that they will be held accountable for their mismanagement,” Abrams told Reid, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

"Republicans are deeply afraid that they'll be held accountable for their mismanagement and incompetence," Stacey Abrams says about how voters may respond to the pandemic. "That's why they don't want voting to be expanded to every eligible American voter."https://t.co/uq3lGIQrls — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 18, 2020



Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!